Browns' Nick Chubb Scores Game-Winning TD in Snowstorm
The Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers put on an amazing Thursday Night Football game. Both teams brought everything they had to the field and the game was altered by a massive snowstorm that moved in.
However, in the final minute of the game, running back Nick Chubb scored a touchdown with 57 seconds left to put the Browns up for good.
Chubb, who has struggled mightily from a production standpoint since returning from his gruesome knee injury, has to feel good about tonight's game.
He was able to carry the football 20 times for 59 yards and two touchdowns to lead his team to a massive rivalry win.
Take a look at Chubb's game-winning touchdown in the snow for yourself:
Cleveland took a 10-3 lead into halftime, but ended up seeing their lead cut to 10-6 heading into the fourth quarter.
Despite a brutal fumble and interception by Jameis Winston, the Browns were able to get the job done. It was the kind of comeback that can reginite a franchise.
Also, every fan loves a good snow game. This was everything that football fans love. Of course, the Steelers' fan base didn't enjoy the outcome of the game.
Speaking of Winston, he ended up completing 18 of his 27 pass attempts for 219 yards, no touchdowns, and an interception. He did score a crucial touchdown on the ground to beef up his performance.
With the win, the Browns moved to 3-8. It's still very unlikely that they'll be able to make a magical run to compete for a spot in the playoffs, but they can't be counted out just yet.
Next up for Cleveland will be a Week 13 game on the road against the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football. A win in that game could make things much more interesting.