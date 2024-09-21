Cleveland Browns Star Nick Chubb Gets Major Praise From Derrick Henry
The Cleveland Browns cannot wait to welcome superstar running back Nick Chubb back to the field later this season. After suffering a gruesome knee injury last year, Chubb has been attacking his rehab process and trying to work his way back onto the field.
Most reports have targeted the middle section of the schedule as the likely time period for Chubb to return. However, that has not been confirmed by any concrete reports.
Chubb is a very well liked player around the NFL. Everyone is rooting for him to be able to come back strong from the injury.
One big fan of Chubb's is Baltimore Ravens superstar running back Derrick Henry. He spoke out recently about Chubb and provided some glowing praise.
He was asked about who the next 10,000-yard running back would be. Chubb was the name that came out of his mouth quickly.
“Nick Chubb for sure. He’s a beast. He’s a different breed. Other than myself, that’s probably one of my favorite backs.”
Having fellow NFL running backs talk about Chubb like that shows just how liked he has become. He carries himself the right way, works hard, and the results on the field are obvious.
Throughout his career to this point in time, Chubb has played in 77 games. He has carried the football 1,238 times for 6,511 yards and 48 touchdowns. Chubb has also caught 123 passes for 1,011 yards and four touchdowns.
At 28 years old, Chubb has some work to do in order to reach the 10,000-yard mark. He'll need to get healthy and stay healthy in order to reach that milestone.
Currently, both Ezekiel Elliott and Joe Mixon are ahead of Chubb on the active running yards list. Elliott, in particular, only needs just over 1,000 yards to reach 10,000 for his career.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see when Chubb makes his return to the field and how he looks. If he can come back after eight or nine games, he'll have a chance to rack up some yardage in the final games.
Hopefully, he'll be able to make Henry's prediction come true and bounce back to become a 10,000-yard rusher.