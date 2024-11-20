Browns Star RB Linked to Leaving for Chargers
The Cleveland Browns were ecstatic to welcome star running back Nick Chubb back to the field following his gruesome knee injury last season.
Chubb has been a fan favorite and one of the biggest offensive stars in the NFL for years. Unfortunately, since his return, he has not looked like the same player.
In his first four games back from the injury, Chubb has carried the football 53 times for 163 yards and a touchdown. Those numbers average out to a rough 3.1 yards per carry.
That has led to some questions about his future with the Browns. Could the team actually consider parting ways with Chubb and letting him walk in free agency?
Anthony Palacios of Last Word on Sports has suggested that Chubb could end up leaving Cleveland and signing with the Los Angeles Chargers. He believes that the Chargers could look to pair up J.K. Dobbins and Chubb.
"Nobody loves running the football more than Harbaugh so getting both Dobbins and Chubb on the same roster could accomplish their dream of winning the Super Bowl. The Chargers sitting at 7-3 are easily the best wild card team in the AFC but they may go through some growing pains in the postseason. Chubb joining forces with the Chargers could mean he’ll produce more yardage behind a coach who wants to keep running the football. They may not be doing that now as of late but Chubb signing could put more of an emphasis on it."
Before the injury, Chubb was an absolute superstar. He was one of the most feared running backs in the NFL.
Seeing him go through the injury has been rough for Browns fans. Watching him struggle to get his legs back under him now that he's back on the field has been equally as rough.
He will be given every chance to prove himself down the stretch of the season. If he can start showing signs of getting back to his old self, Cleveland would likely bring him back.
However, should he not be able to start showing signs in the final weeks of the year, moving on might be a legitimate option.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see how he looks. Chubb will be an intriguing free agent this offseason and the Browns need to see something from him in order to justify spending money to keep him.