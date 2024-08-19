Cleveland Browns RB Nick Chubb Receives Intriguing Prediction
The Cleveland Browns are heading into their final preseason game of the year this week. After that, as all fans are excited about, comes the regular season.
While the Browns are excited about the start of the season, they are also hoping to see star running back Nick Chubb make a return to the field at some point early on in the year.
Chubb has been making a recovery from a gruesome knee injury that he suffered last season. He has made that recovery in impressive time, after it was orignally feared that the injury could be a potential career-ending situation when it originally happened.
At this point in time, there is return date targeted for Chubb. Fans are just waiting to hear more updates on his status and when that return could be.
Keeping that in mind, ESPN has revealed their official projections for Chubb in 2024.
They have predicted that Chubb will end up playing in 10 games, carrying the football 150 times for 727 yards and five touchdowns. He is also projected to catch 17 passes for 137 yards.
Being able to play in 10 games would be huge for Cleveland. They aren't projecting a huge workload for him, but the Browns aren't going to ask him to resume his former role right off the bat.
If he can come back and put up the numbers that ESPN has predicted for him, it will be a huge win.
In addition to Chubb having that kind of years, Cleveland will need a much bigger season from Deshaun Watson than they have seen in his first two years. He has been unable to stay on the field. When he has been on the field, he hasn't been great.
Should both Watson play better and Chubb return and play a solid all-around role, the Browns' offense could be very dangerous. Those two questions have to be answered well for the team to live up to its full potential.
Expect to hear more updates about Chubb at some point in the near future. We may not have a target for a bit, but things are certainly trending in the right direction.