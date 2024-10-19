Browns Pass Rusher Tabbed Top Trade Candidate
The Cleveland Browns have already indicated that they will be sellers between now and the NFL trade deadline, as they dealt Amari Cooper to the Buffalo Bills.
There are plenty of other Browns players who could be on the move, and one of them is defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo.
In a piece where Logan Ulrich of NFL Trade Rumors created a midseason trade block, he had Okoronkwo on the list alongside teammate Za'Darius Smith.
Smith's name has been floated in trade speculation for quite some time now, but Okoronkwo's inclusion is pretty new.
That being said, it does not come as much of a surprise.
Cleveland is just 1-5 heading into its Week 7 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals, and it's looking more and more like the Browns may enter rebuilding mode—or at least retooling mode—once the offseason arrives.
Okoronkwo is 29 years old and is really just a rotational player, so he really won't have much of a place on Cleveland moving forward if the Browns decide to start reconstructing their roster.
The University of Oklahoma product has another year remaining on his deal, so Cleveland may actually be able to extract some value out of him from a team in need of a pass rusher.
Okoronkwo has logged five tackles and a sack thus far this season and registered 31 tackles and 4.5 sacks during his debut campaign with the Browns in 2023.
The Gainesville, Fl. played for the Los Angeles Rams and then the Houston Texans over the first four years of his career, with his best season coming with the Texans in 2022 when he posted 44 stops and five sacks.