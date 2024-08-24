Cleveland Browns Once Again Predicted To Cut This Young Playmaker
The Cleveland Browns will have some tough decisions to make once it comes time to trim their roster down to 53 players. There will almost certainly be a surprising cut or two.
A trendy pick for a player to be released by the Browns has been wide receiver David Bell, and now, Pro Football Network's Dakota Randall is the latest person to make the prediction.
Cleveland's depth chart is pretty set at wide out as far as the top four are concerned. It will almost certainly be Amari Cooper, Jerry Jeudy, Elijah Moore and Cedric Tillman.
But beyond that quartet, major questions remain.
Assuming the Browns end up keeping six receivers, Bell is battling with the likes of Michael Woods, Jaelon Darden, James Proche and rookies Jamari Thrash and Ahmarean Brown for the final couple of spots.
Bell was selected by Cleveland in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft but has been a pretty big disappointment. He caught just 24 passes for 214 yards during his rookie campaign, and last season, he logged 14 catches for 167 yards and three touchdowns.
That isn't enough production to guarantee a roster spot, even if he was drafted fairly high.
A preseason injury may have also sealed Bell's fate, as he suffered a quad injury in the Browns' preseason opener and hasn't been on the field since.
At some point, Cleveland is going to run out of patience with the 23-year-old. Bell may have potential, and he may have the tools necessary to become a viable receiver. But he hasn't proven it via production, which could result in the Browns parting ways with him.