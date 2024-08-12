Cleveland Browns Predicted To Cut Intriguing Young Playmaker
The Cleveland Browns have a bit of a logjam at the wide receiver position, and it could result in the team making a somewhat surprising cut somewhere.
Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox thinks David Bell will end up getting released.
Amari Cooper, Jerry Jeudy, Elijah Moore and Cedric Tillman occupy the first four slots on the depth chart at receiver. Assuming the Browns keep six wide outs, Bell is battling with names like Jamari Thrash, Ahmarean Brown and Michael Woods for the final couple of spots.
While Bell is a former third-round pick with obvious talent, there is a catch: he suffered a quad injury during Cleveland's preseason opener, which could put him behind the 8-ball when it comes to making the 53-man roster.
It's not like Bell has been all that productive over the course of his first two NFL seasons, either.
While the 23-year-old did snare three touchdown catches in 2023, he has amassed a grand total of 38 receptions for 381 yards since entering the league in 2022.
That isn't going to cut it, especially when you have intriguing slot options like Thrash and Brown making good impressions.
Perhaps the Browns will opt to retain Bell over someone like Woods, but the thing is that Cleveland will save a tick under $1.2 million in cap space if it releases Bell.
If Bell is never going to see the field in 2024, that is actually a decent amount of money the Browns can put in their pockets.
We'll see what becomes of Bell in the coming weeks.