Cleveland Browns Have One Avenue to Bringing Back Nick Chubb
Lately, it's been looking like the Cleveland Browns are sadly preparing to part ways with running back Nick Chubb, as Chubb is hitting free agency and the Browns don't have a lot of cash to spend.
However, there may be one avenue in which Cleveland could still re-sign Chubb this offseason, and it's not a very likely one: if Chubb generates no interest.
“It would be that there’s just no market for him in free agency and he comes back and pretty much plays like he did last year for the minimum," ESPN's Tony Grossi said.
The chances of no team being intrigued by the idea of signing Chubb are very slim, regardless of how poor he looked this past season.
Obviously, the 29-year-old is no longer a lead back, but there are plenty of teams around the league that could use a capable backup, and Chubb may be able to provide that.
Of course, Chubb's injury history is very concerning. He suffered a devastating knee injury in September 2023, and upon returning this past season, he broke his foot after eight games.
As a result, the four-time Pro Bowler could only expect to land a one-year contract on the open market, but surely, a contender somewhere would be willing to provide him such a prove-it deal.
Chubb rushed for 332 yads and three touchdowns while averaging 3.3 yards per carry in 2024. Prior to the knee injuruy in 2023, the University of Georgia product had posted four straight 1,000-yard campaigns, topping out at 1,525 yards in 2022.
Read More Cleveland Browns Coverage
MORE: Browns Trade Proposal Sends Key Defender to Surprising NFC Team
MORE: Cleveland Browns Could Make These Moves To Free Up Cap Space
MORE: Myles Garrett Ready to Cause Ugly Scene to Leave Browns
MORE: Browns Could Weaken Division Rival With 'Perfect' Move