Browns Could Weaken Division Rival With 'Perfect' Move
The Cleveland Browns have some very obvious needs heading into the NFL offseason, and while quarterback trumps them all, they also have some glaring holes along their offensive line.
It seems strange, given that the Browns' offensive line had been one of their biggest strengths in previous years, but it was an unmitigated disaster in 2024, and now, Cleveland will have to find some answers in the coming weeks.
There aren't a ton of enticing options on the free-agent market, but there is one name that should be particularly interesting to the Browns: left tackle Ronnie Stanley.
Not only would Cleveland be able to secure an integral part of the trenches by signing Stanley, but it would also weaken an AFC North rival by doing so, as Stanley has spent the first nine years of his career with the Baltimore Ravens.
Bradley Locker of Pro Football Focus loves this potential move for the Browns, calling Stanley a "perfect" match for Cleveland in free agency.
"Over the past two years, the Browns rank third in total passing plays, which underscores Kevin Stefanski’s baseline identity — especially accounting for a fresh quarterback." Locker wrote. "Few tackles have been better pass protectors than Stanley in recent memory. His 83.0 PFF pass-blocking grade since 2022 ranks 14th among qualified tackles."
There are a couple of problems here, though. First of all, the Browns don't have a whole lot of cap space, which Locker made sure to mention. Stanley is probably going to land a deal worth in excess of $20 million annuallly, which could be too rich for Cleveland.
Second, Stanley is very injury prone, with the 2024 campaign representing the first full season he played since entering the league in 2016.
When healthy, the 30-year-old is terrific, as evidenced by his two Pro Bowl appearances. But keeping him on the field has been a severe issue.
