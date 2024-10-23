Browns QB Plans to Replace Deshaun Watson Revealed
The Cleveland Browns are preparing to take on the AFC North rival Baltimore Ravens in Week 8 NFL action. Deshaun Watson will not be under center this week, as he will miss the rest of the season due to a torn Achilles.
Many have speculated that the Browns could look outside the organization for a new quarterback. Whether they sign a quarterback like Ryan Tannehill or try to trade for someone, there has been a lot of chatter about potential moves.
Despite all of the speculation, Cleveland has a quarterback plan in place for Week 8 to replace Watson.
According to a report from NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Browns plan to give the starting nod to Jameis Winston. He also revealed that Dorian Thompson-Robinson was only the primary backup last week due to game planning.
Winston will give the team a chance to keep competing. Cleveland will see a big arm, although there are always concerns about his accuracy and turning the football over.
In his short relief appearance after both Watson and Thompson-Robinson went out of the game injured last week, Winston came in and completed five of his 11 pass attempts for 67 yards, a touchdown, and no interceptions.
Fans have been calling for Watson to be benched and for the Browns to give Winston a chance for a few weeks now. They will get their opportunity to see what Winston can do.
At 30 years old, this is a huge opportunity for Winston. He has had some rough situations throughout his career that stole the opportunity to start from him. Now, he will have a chance to prove that he can still be a reliable starting caliber quarterback in the NFL.
Thankfully, Winston will have Nick Chubb back on the field again this week. He came out his return game healthy and good to go.
Hopefully, he'll be able to make an even bigger impact in his second game back.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see how the Cleveland offense looks with Winston running the show. It hasn't looked good with Watson and there have been many other issues than just quarterback play.
With the Browns badly needing a way, perhaps Winston will be able to be the same kind of hero this season that Joe Flacco was last year.