Browns Predicted to Replace Deshaun Watson with Dynamic QB
Deshaun Watson has done nothing to give the Cleveland Browns or their fans faith that he can be the long-term quarterback for the team.
After an offseason full of hope, he has come out slow to start the season. That has fans and media members alike looking ahead at potential quarterback options for the Browns to replace him.
Recently, another option was predicted to replace Watson.
Cory Kinnan of NFL Draft on SI has predicted that Cleveland will end up taking Shedeur Sanders in the 2025 NFL Draft to be Watson's successor.
"We have the first quarterback off the board to a team that desperately needs to get the position right. The Browns have a competitive roster andare being let down by their $230 million quarterback. Even if it means he has to be relegated to the NFL's most expensive backup quarterback, the Browns must make a move. Getting the most accurate quarterback who can play on-schedule and with decisive eyes may just be the guy head coach Kevin Stefanski has been looking for the whole time. Welcome to Cleveland, Shedeur Sanders."
Sanders would be a dynamic option for the Browns. He has shown off a big arm throughout his college career and has become one of the most talked about prospects in the 2025 draft class.
During the 2024 college football season thus far with the Colorado Buffaloes, Sanders has played in five games. He has completed 70.1 percent of his pass attempts for 1,630 yards, 14 touchdowns, and three interceptions.
Bringing in Sanders would give Cleveland a legitimate superstar outlook at quarterback. No rookie is ever a guarantee, but the arm talent that he has shown looks to be the real deal.
Not only would he bring a great arm, he would bring entertainment. Sanders is the top NIL player in the nation for a reason in college. He brings electrifying playmaking skills to the field each and every week.
Some believe he will end up being a good starting quarterback in the NFL. Others think he will be a superstar. There are still some who expect him to be a bust as well.
Outside of Sanders, there are only a couple of quarterbacks that the Browns could take with this high of a draft pick. Quinn Ewers and Carson Beck would be the main contenders for Sanders.
All of that being said, this will be something to monitor throughout the rest of the season. Watson still has time to turn things around and quiet some of the concerns, but if he doesn't, Sanders could be a potential target.