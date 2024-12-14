Browns Predicted to Make Stunning NFL Draft Decision
The Cleveland Browns are just 3-10 heading into Week 15, so barring the Browns winning out the rest of the way, they are set to have a pretty nice pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
But what will Cleveland decide to do with its first-round selection, which will mark the first time that it has possessed its own first-rounder since 2021?
The general consensus is that the Browns will take either a quarterback or an offensive tackle, as those two positions represent Cleveland's biggest needs at the moment.
However, Browns Wire is predicted the club to make a rather shocking decision in April. It has Cleveland selecting Michigan Wolverines cornerback Will Johnson with its top pick.
"Johnson is one of the most talented players in the draft," Browns Wire wrote. "The 6-foot-2 cornerback is an incredible playmaker with the ball in the air. His rare closing speed makes him a threat to return interceptions to the endzone."
That's all well and good. I don't think anyone would doubt that Johnson is a fantastic prospect. But here's the thing: the Browns don't really need a cornerback. Not that early in the draft, anyway.
Cleveland will enter 2025 with Denzel Ward, Martin Emerson Jr. and Greg Newsome II all on the roster. Ward is a Pro Bowler. Emerson is buzzing with potential. Newsome represents a sure-fire trade candidate, but even if the Browns move Newsome, Johnson wouldn't be filling a major hole.
The Browns' defense has certainly fallen off this season, but it is abundantly clear that Cleveland's most prominent needs are on the offensive side of the ball.
If the Browns did, in fact, take Johnson with their first pick, there will probably be a whole lot of confused—and unhappy—fans in Cleveland.