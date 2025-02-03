Browns Digest

Browns Pro Bowler Reveals Secret To Success Amid QB Shuffle

While participating in his first Pro Bowl, Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy revealed how he produced a career season despite constant changes at quarterback position

Dec 29, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) catches the ball during the first quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images
It was a memorable first season with the Cleveland Browns for Jerry Jeudy.

The former Broncos first-round pick posted career highs in receptions (90) and yards (1,229), while finding the end zone on four different occasions during the 2024 campaign. Those marks were good enough to earn Jeudy his first ever trip to the NFL's Pro Bowl games, taking place this weekend in Orlando, Fla.

What made Jeudy's memorable season even more remarkable though, is the fact that he did it amid an never ending carousel of quarterbacks started under center for the Browns.

At the beginning of the season, embattled QB Deshaun Watson held the top spot on the depth chart. After suffering a ruptured his Achilles in Week 7, however, Watson's year was over, which paved the way for veteran Jameis Winston to start. That change that seemed to unlock the best Jeudy, who hauled in 49 receptions for 786 yards and three touchdowns. The season the concluded with starts by Dorian Thompson-Robinson one by Bailey Zappe in the team's season finale.

With so much uncertainty at the most important position in football, it's somewhat remarkable Jeudy had the career year he did. So what was his secret to finding success despite all the QB turnover?

"I was just staying me," Jeudy said during an interview at the Pro Bowl. "Just staying prepared. Just doing what I've been consistently doing throughout the weeks and performing to my best on Sundays. Just kept saying me and staying true to myself."

Jerry being Jerry seemed to work out well for the Browns wideout. Not only did his performance earn him Pro Bowl recognition, it also solidified his status as the team's new No, 1 wide receiver. With more uncertainty looming at the quarterback position for Cleveland this offseason, it's unclear who will be throwing Jeudy the ball next year. Regardless, the goal for year two with the Browns will be proving that he can produce at career level consistently.

Spencer German is a contributor to the Northeast Ohio cluster of sites, including Cavs Insider, Cleveland Baseball Insider and most notably Browns Digest. He also works as a fill-in host on Cleveland Sports Radio, 92.3 The Fan, one of the Browns radio affiliate stations in Cleveland. Despite being a Cleveland transplant, Spencer has enjoyed making Northeast Ohio home ever since he attended college locally at John Carroll University, where he graduated in 2013.

