OT Jack Conklin's availability remains a question for the Cleveland Browns
Jack Conklin may still not be ready to return to the field on game-day this weekend.
As the Cleveland Browns prepare to be on the road for international play against the Minnesota Vikings, the recent injury report has All-Pro right tackle Conklin listed as day-to-day. He has not played in a game since he injured his right elbow during practice ahead of the Week 2 Baltimore matchup.
The Browns went on to lose to the Ravens, 41-17, and have won just one total game in 2025 with a 1-3 record. The team's sole win came at home against the Green Bay Packers in a 13-10 walk-off field goal fashion.
This will potentially be Conklin's fourth-consecutive game missed since. Although he played Week One against the Bengals, he left after the first quarter due to being poked in the eye.
Not only has the team been without Conklin, but just recently they lost Dawand Jones to a season-ending knee injury against the Packers. He had successful surgery just last week.
Since the struggles and injuries, the organization has been looking to see who can fill the void that Conklin has left.
Cornelius Lucas and KT Leveston, the two used to fill in for Conklin and now Jones, have been moved around from the right and left sides in hopes of finding a perfect fit. Unfortunately, due to inexperience, they haven't been able to protect much off the edges, as veteran quarterback Joe Flacco was sacked six times through four games.
The team is not without options though as they brought two veteran tackles onto the practice squad back on Sept. 16. Those two include Joshua Miles and Tyre Phillips, however, neither have been activated yet.
Cleveland just completed a trade with the Houston Texans earlier this week, receiving offensive tackle Cam Robinson and a seventh rounder in exchange for a sixth round pick. Robinson will more than likely start for the Browns moving forward as he sits No. 1 in the left tackle spot on the depth chart.
He was taken by the Jacksonville Jaguars back in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft, before bouncing around and ending up with the Texans in 2025. He appeared in three games this season, starting in one.
While Conklin still try's to return from injury, Lucas was deemed the No. 2 right tackle behind him while Leveston is the No. 2 left tackle behind Robinson. Both can still be flipped around to fill either outside spot if needed.
Last season, Conklin suffered a dramatic knee injury, tearing his anterior cruciate, medial collateral and posterior cruciate ligaments and a also tore a meniscus. Unfortunately, it was his third major knee injury of his 10-year career.
Since joining Cleveland in 2020, he has played in 50 of 88 games the Browns have had.