Browns Provide Major Health Update About Star RB
The Cleveland Browns could not have been more excited to welcome star running back Nick Chubb to the field yesterday against the Cincinnati Bengals.
While the team didn't end up getting the win, losing to the AFC North division rival by a final score of 21-14, having Chubb back gave reason for celebration. This year may be all but over from a playoff perspective, but seeing a fan favorite and superstar return to the field was a major deal.
Of course, with a return from such a serious injury, fans always worry about an injury occurring again.
Following his return to the field, the Browns have given a major health update about Chubb. He emerged from the game healthy and good to go.
This is amazing news for Cleveland and Chubb. As he continues to work his way back fully from the injury, there is always worry about a new injury or a potential setback that could force him to miss more time.
At least in game one of his return to the field, there was none of that negative stuff attached.
During his return game, Chubb ended up carrying the football 11 times for 22 yards and a touchdown. He also caught a pass for 10 yards.
Clearly, he didn't have a huge game, but this week wasn't about putting up massive numbers. He may be healthy and ready to play football, but he's certainly not in game shape or form. That will take some weeks to get all the way back.
However, the fact that he was able to play a role, score a touchdown, and be good to go for next week is a massive step. He also will start getting the mental side of his confidence back as he can play on the injured leg.
Needless to say, this is huge news for the Browns. It seems very likely that Chubb will be back on the field in Week 8 when Cleveland tries to pick up a huge win at home against the Baltimore Ravens.
All of that being said, it sure sounds like fans can start getting excited about seeing Chubb for the second straight game in a week.