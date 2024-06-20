WATCH: Deshaun Watson Continues Throwing Program During Browns Summer Break
The Browns may be on their "summer break" following the conclusion of mandatory minicamp last week. For quarterback Deshaun Watson though there's more work to do.
Watson shared a series of videos to his Instagram story on Wednesday, showing the star QB going through some personalized passing drills at the Wasserman Football Center at UCLA. The 28-year-old signal caller said during his most recent media availability that he'd be continuing a designated throwing program during his time away from the facility. It's all part of a plan laid out by team doctors and Dr. Neal ElAttrache, who performed surgery on Watson's fractured shoulder nearly seven months ago.
Throughout the spring, Watson has taken a conservative approach to his rehab, gradually increasing his workload throughout voluntary OTAs and mandatory minicamp. When camp broke last week, Watson's routine had him throwing every other day at practice, including during the team's seven-on-seven drills.
He has yet to participate in full team drills, but that is expected to come during training camp later this summer. During the team's final practice of minicamp Watson even pushed the ball down the field a few times, more so than he had at any other point in the spring.
As things stand, Watson is on track to be ready for the start of the season, something he'd been adamant about since arriving in Berea for the start of the offseason program back in April. Browns general manager Andrew Berry recently told "The Insiders" on NFL Network that Watson was actually "ahead of schedule" in his recovery.
