Cleveland Browns Rookie Quinshon Judkins Receives Bold Prediction After Draft
The Cleveland Browns definitely dedicated time repairing their backfield in the NFL Draft, as they selected a pair of running backs. The Browns took Quinshon Judkins in the second round before circling back to nab Dylan Sampson on Day 3.
Connor Rodgers of NBC Sports loves the Judkins pick in particular and has dropped a rather bold statement on the Ohio State Buckeyes star.
“You got a blend of elusiveness, power, I think this guy’s going to be a star,” Rogers said.
Judkins was the third running back off the board in the draft, with only Ashton Jeanty and Omarion Hampton going before him.
The 21-year-old just completed a 2024 campaign in which he racked up 1,060 yards and 14 touchdowns while averaging 5.5 yards per carry. He also logged 22 catches for 161 yards and a couple of scores.
Perhaps what was most impressive about Judkins was the way he elevated his game when it mattered most, as he reached the end zone seven times throughout Ohio State's College Football Playoff run en route to a national championship.
Judkins began his collegiate career at Ole Miss and spent two seasons with the Rebels before transferring to Ohio State after 2023. He led the SEC in rushing touchdowns in each of his first two years at Ole Miss and also paced the conference with 1,567 rushing yards in 2022.
The Browns are clearly looking to revamp the halfback position and may very well try to roll with a two-headed monster of Judkins and Sampson next season.
