Browns QB Trade Seems Imminent After Drafting Shedeur Sanders
The Cleveland Browns selected a pair of quarterbacks in the NFL Draft, first picking Dillon Gabriel in the third round and following that up by landing Shedeur Sanders in Round 5.
That now gives the Browns five quarterbacks on their roster: Gabriel, Sanders, Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett and Deshaun Watson.
Now, to be fair, Watson will be sidelined for all of next season as he recovers from a torn Achilles, but Cleveland still currently has four healthy signal-callers.
Obviously, a trade is coming, right?
There is little to no chance the Browns head into 2025 with all of those quarterbacks. Chances are, one of them will be either traded or released.
So, who will be the odd man out? It definitely won't be Sanders, who may very well become Cleveland's franchise quarterback. It also doesn't seem incredibly likely that the Browns will move Gabriel after using a third-round pick on him. They aren't getting equal value in return.
That leaves Flacco and Pickett, and of the two of them, Pickett makes the most sense to trade. While Flacco may actually be more attractive to teams seeking a veteran option Cleveland may ultimately choose to start the 40-year-old in Week 1 next season.
Pickett, on the other hand, is kind of in no-man's land. He's a young quarterback competing with two other younger signal-callers the Browns just drafted. They surely aren't prioritizing him over Sanders, and they would probably be more amenable to retaining Gabriel than Pickett.
Funny enough, the Browns actually acquired Pickett in a trade earlier this offseason, but that was before they knew they were taking two quarterbacks in the draft. At just 26 years old, the University of Pittsburgh product should be able to generate some interest, so Cleveland will probably be able to extract a Day 3 draft pick in exchange for him.
No matter who the Browns decide to move, someone is almost certainly getting dealt. When it happens, though, is anyone's guess.
