Cleveland Browns Release Veteran Defensive Tackle
The deep defensive line that the Cleveland Browns spent the 2024 offseason building is suddenly being deconstructed.
Just hours after news that the team had traded veteran defensive end Za'Darius Smith to the Detroit Lions, the Browns also decided to part ways with another defensive veteran, releasing DT Quinton Jefferson.
Jefferson was signed to a one-year, $4 million deal by Cleveland during the offseason. $3.66 million of the deal was fully guaranteed to the 31-year old, giving the franchise a small chunk of cap savings upon his release.
At the time, of his signing, the Browns were prioritizing adding depth along their defensive line. Jefferson was viewed as an experienced veteran player to help bolster the group. Unfortunately, he never quite made his presence felt on the field. Jefferson was part of the Browns pre-game inactive list in each of the last four weeks.
He departs the franchise having registered only six tackles, including five for a loss and a single sack this season.
The Browns defensive line is now missing Jefferson and Smith after Tuesday's moves. The parameters of the Smith trade included sending a 2026 seventh round pick to Detroit and getting a 2025 fifth and a 2026 sixth back in return.
A loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday appears to have been the final nail in the coffin to convince the team to start thinking about the 2025 draft and season, culminating in today's roster moves. More could be on the way as well, with the NFL trade deadline concluding at 4 p.m.