Cleveland Browns reportedly listening to trade offers for veteran defensive back
With November 4th’s NFL trade deadline nearing, the Cleveland Browns are expected to be active.
The Browns are 2-6 and their season is likely over heading into the bye week. The Browns are expected to part ways with some veteran players in order to pave the way for this rookie class to continue to shine through.
According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Browns could be open to trading veteran defensive back and special teamer Rayshawn Jenkins.
Jenkins is the latest name to get added to the veteran list of players believed to be available on the Browns. Longtime tight end David Njoku could get moved along with defensive tackle Shelby Harris.
Browns general manager Andrew Berry already flipped Week 1 starting quarterback and team captain Joe Flacco to the Cincinnati Bengals for a fifth-round pick. He also traded cornerback Greg Newsome to the Jacksonville Jaguars for Tyson Campbell. At 1-6, the Browns are open for business, and Jenkins could find himself on the move.
Jenkins signed with the Browns in May. The nine-year veteran who has appeared in every game for the Browns so far this season. He has one interception, a pass defended, one fumble recovery and 21 total tackles.
While the Browns have a great defense, and Jenkins has been a key rotational piece, he also leads the NFL in special teams tackles. After his release from the Seattle Seahawks, the 31 year-old veteran has proved to the NFL that he still has a bit of juice left in the tank.
The Browns would not get much back in a trade for Jenkins, likely a future day three draft pick. However, it could help a talented veteran player contribute on a contending team while continuing to stockpile assets for the future.
If they decide to trade Jenkins, Grant Delpit’s safety room will look much lighter. Former undrafted free agent Ronnie Hickman has been starting at free safety, and the only other option on the active roster is Donovan McMillon, who has already contributed this season.
Cleveland has the best defensive line in football. Their secondary is anchored by lockdown cornerback Denzel Ward. Moving on from Jenkins would allow Jim Schwartz’s defense to get a look at younger players, but it will likely cost them veteran experience and leadership.
Expect Berry to entertain trade calls on most veterans on Cleveland’s roster. Jenkins is an older player on a one-year contract, making him an easy candidate to be traded if the Browns could find a partner.