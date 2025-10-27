Browns GM Andrew Berry reportedly ducking bye week press conference
As part of everyone's job in sports, talking to the media is an important way to ensure the right message is delivered, but that might not be the case for Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry for the time being.
Typically, Berry meets with the media during their bye weeks every year since taking the job with Cleveland in 2020. This year, it's going to be a bit different, as Berry isn't scheduled to speak with the media at all.
It's been a bumpy last six years in the position of executive vice president of football operations and general manager for Berry. The Browns have gone 42-50 and have had two playoff appearances in that span.
After a 3-14 record during the 2024 campaign, the 2025 season is shaping up to be the same for the Browns. Cleveland has started the season 2-6 and finds itself at the bottom of the AFC North.
Rolling into the bye week, the Browns lost all their momentum from the 31-6 win over the Miami Dolphins. Another AFC East opponent, the New England Patriots, brought them back down to Earth with a 32-13 beatdown in Week 8 action.
Berry has been under fire for the decision to sign quarterback Deshaun Watson to a fully guaranteed contract, given that he has barely played. The last two offseason has been rough with free agent misses for Berry that has intensified talks of him being fired even more.
On the flip side, Berry has seemed to have at least done well with the 2025 draft class, with some standouts like second-round picks Quinshon Judkins and Carson Schwesinger. Even first-round pick defensive tackle Mason Graham is coming along nicely for the Browns in the middle of the line.
After signing an extension just last year, Berry's job, along with Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski's job, is on the line. Injuries have plagued this team, but Browns fans and media have grown tired of the excuses.
It's not exactly the most encouraging sign that one of the team's highest executives is breaking tradition and avoiding the media. Is it a way for Berry to not face the music with some of the roster mistakes, or is this an overreaction to what could be considered small news?
Cleveland fans are hoping that Berry is using that time he isn't spending with the media to find some key pieces or draft picks that can help the Browns in the future.