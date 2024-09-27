Browns Reporter Addresses Potential Deshaun Watson Benching
As has been the case since Deshaun Watson was acquired by the Cleveland Browns, there has been a lot of frustration surrounding the quarterback. He was hoping to have a strong bounce-back season in 2024, but that has not been the case so far.
Through the first three games of the year, Watson has completed just 57.8 percent of his pass attempts for 551 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions. He has also picked up 85 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
While those numbers aren't horrible, they certainly aren't getting the job done for a player getting paid like he is being paid by the Browns.
Due to his slow start to the season, many fans are calling for a quarterback change.
Some are fine with waiting until the offseason and either drafting or acquiring another quarterback. Others want to see Jameis Winston take over as the starter.
Keeping that in mind, Cleveland reporter Zac Jackson of The Athletic does not anticipate the Browns making any kind of quarterback change.
“There’s no way the Browns bench Watson for performance at any point soon. Eventually? Well, nobody knows exactly what the future holds, but it’s becoming clear that Watson is now just an average quarterback who’s still trying to find a comfort level with his head coach and play caller.”
Watson recently spoke out about the pressure and blame he is receiving so far this season. He's not overthinking it and he seems to have a peace about the situation.
“I mean, I probably have, but, you know, ‘to (whom) much is given, much is required.' I’ve always lived by that on and off the field. When everything is going right, then you get the praise and when everything is going bad, you get the blame. So, it’s part of the NFL, it’s part of this position. So, to me, it doesn’t bother me. We just got to find ways to continue to get better each and every week.”
In that quote, Watson said one thing that fans will agree with. The team and the quarterback have to find a way to get better. How they have played so far this season isn't going to work.
All of that being said, Cleveland will have another chance to get better this week. Watson and company will hit the road for a matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders. A win would quiet a lot of the criticism temporarily, but a loss would make the panic meter skyrocket.
Hopefully, we're all talking about a big-time Browns win on Sunday.