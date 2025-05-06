Browns Reveal Significant Contract Details on Controversial Addition
The Cleveland Browns signed wide receiver Diontae Johnson shortly after the NFL Draft, hoping to address an obvious area of need with a former Pro Bowler.
Of course, the issue is that Johnson's Pro Bowl season came all the way back in 2021, and he has been steadily declining ever since.
Taking that into consideration, it should come as no surprise that the Browns were very careful when hammering out Johnson's contract details, and ESPN's Field Yates has revealed that Cleveland has only given him a one-year deal for the veteran's minimum ($1.17 million). Additionally, the contract does not contain any guaranteed money.
This is the very definition of a one-year flier. The Browns are taking a chance on Johnson. If he works out, then they have a productive playmaker on the cheap. If not, then Cleveland can just cut ties with the veteran with no strings attached.
Johnson spent time with three different teams last season, totaling 33 catches for 375 yards and three touchdowns. He began 2024 with the Carolina Panthers, but was dealt to the Baltimore Ravens at the trade deadline. The Ravens then released Johnson, who proceeded to sign with the Houston Texans, only to be cut after the Texans' Wild Card Round playoff win.
Behavioral issues have been a major problem for Johnson, who spent the first five years of his NFL career with the Pittsburgh Steelers between 2019 and 2023. He hauled in 107 receptions for 1,161 yards and eight scores during his lone Pro Bowl campaign.
