Cleveland Browns Center, Former Ohio State Star Suffers Bad Injury
The Cleveland Browns are currently facing off against the Green Bay Packers in their preseason opener. Unfortunately, they have already suffered a gruesome looking injury.
Luke Wypler, a second-year center for the Browns and a former Ohio State Buckeyes standout, went down after getting his leg rolled up on.
As he was seen leaving the field, Wyper was wearing an air cast on his right leg. That doesn't bode well.
During a scramble throw from quarterback Tyler Huntley, he was hit by a defender and fell onto Wypler's leg. It didn't look good, as Wypler's leg folded underneath Huntley.
Hopefully, the injury doesn't end up being as bad as it looked. If it is, Wyper could be facing a very lengthy return process.
Through the first quarter and part of the second, Cleveland trails the Packers by a score of 7-3. They have shown some good flashes, but also got torched by Jordan Love on a massive 65-yard touchdown pass to Dontayvion Wicks to begin the game.
All of that being said, the Browns are not playing many of their key players.
Here is the list that Cleveland provided of inactives prior to the start of the game.
Seeing any player go down like that is disappointing, especially in a preseason game. However, Wypler is a local fan favorite due to his tenure with Ohio State. All fans can do is hope that he gets good injury news and it isn't a season-ending injury.
We'll have more updates for you on Wypler's injury as soon as they become available.