Cleveland Browns rookie Perrion Winfrey recruiting Jadeveon Clowney back

There’s a reason this Cleveland Browns rookie is already well liked. Now, he’s making a pitch to get Jadeveon Clowney back.

It didn’t take long for rookie defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey to make an impact. The Oklahoma product is trying to recruit free-agent Jadeveon Clowney back to the Cleveland Browns.

Winfrey took to Twitter to mention Clowney, in an attempt to get his attention. Browns and Clowney’s side have talked, here’s an example of a young player attempting to get a key player back.

Winfrey could fit in nicely with Myles Garrett on one side and Clowney anchoring on the other. There is at least a chance that will indeed happen. At this point, Clowney is waiting out free agency a bit, as he normally does.

Winfrey is already garnering attention from fans, for the amount of hype he showed when he was drafted. Now, fans will like the idea of Winfrey trying to get a key member of the defense back.

Clowney signing back will simply be about the dollar amount. There’s no doubt if he will start or not, it comes down to money. Rightfully so, Clowney has every right to maximize his value. In the meantime, he may have a rookie or two in his ear.

