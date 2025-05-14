Browns' Sleeper Weapon Could Fix Cleveland's Inexplicable Mistake
The Cleveland Browns definitely had a polarizing NFL Draft. Yes, they were able to land Shedeur Sanders in what appears to be a late-round steal, but they also passed on the opportunity to select Travis Hunter, and they also failed to address some very critical needs.
Perhaps none of those needs were more glaring than wide receiver, where the Browns failed to draft one in spite of essentially just having Jerry Jeudy in terms of proven, capable weapons at the position.
Yes, Cleveland signed Diontae Johnson shortly after the draft, but Johnson played for three different teams last year and totaled 33 catches for 375 yards and three touchdowns. His attitude issues have been well-documented, and even though he is only 28 years old, he has been a declining player for several seasons.
So, how can the Browns rectify this issue? The free-agent market is bare outside of Keenan Allen and Amari Cooper, neither of whom seem particularly interested in joining Cleveland (a Cooper reunion would be especially awkward, even if it makes sense on paper). The Browns could explore a trade, but as of right now, there doesn't seem to be anyone of note available.
That leaves Cleveland to search in house for an answer, and a potential solution does exist on the roster: Cedric Tillman.
Tillman drew considerable buzz heading into last season and actually did earn some playing time, especially after Cooper was traded. He managed to display some impressive flashes before going down with a concussion in Week 12, logging 29 grabs for 339 yards and three scores.
At this point, the 25-year-old is the Browns' No. 2 receiver, unless Johnson has a sudden resurgence. From a physical standpoint, Tillman is an imposing specimen, standing 6-foot-3 and weighing 215 pounds. That's a prototypical frame for a top-flight wide out, and Tillman also possesses terrific athleticism, specifically in terms of leaping ability.
It's no secret that Cleveland loves Tillman. But do the Browns trust him enough to hand him such a prominent role with such limited experience?
Cleveland is obviously rebuilding, but here's the thing: if the Browns intend on rolling with a rookie quarterback at some point in 2025 (and they probably do), they really need to have some weapons on hand to make sure the youngster — whether that be Sanders or Dillon Gabriel — is comfortable under center.
Perhaps Cleveland really feels that Tillman is ready. He definitely had some eye-opening performances during the middle of 2024, most notably between Weeks 7 and 9 when he accumulated 21 receptions.
And right now, as the Browns are currently constructed, Tillman will have to represent that No. 2 option, and maybe he can redeem Cleveland's inexplicable draft mistake.
Read More Cleveland Browns Coverage
MORE: Cleveland Browns Slammed With Brutal Take in Critical Area
MORE: Browns QB Deshaun Watson Sends Message Amid Injury Recovery
MORE: Cleveland Browns' UDFA Weapon Could Shockingly Crash the Party
MORE: NFL Insider Makes Huge Claim About Cleveland’s Offseason
MORE: Travis Kelce Opens Up About Cleveland Browns Drafting Shedeur Sanders