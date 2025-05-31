Cleveland Browns Rookie's Mother Pokes Fun at Son's Cooking Skills
The Cleveland Browns have a dynamic class of first-year players this year, and they've already had the opportunity to show their skills on the field in Rookie Minicamp and the first week of OTAs. On Friday, the young guys displayed their skills in a different area: cooking.
The Browns' additions faced off in a fun but competitive contest in the team's annual "Rooks to Cooks" event at Baldwin Wallace University. As part of Cleveland's rookie development program, the players learned several cooking skills, recipes and more while making pasta dishes and charcuterie boards.
Rookie running back Quinshon Judkins was captured cooking in a video posted by Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot, and Judkins' mother had some fun in a repost.
"When we come to visit, don't be acting like you don't know how to cook," Teva Judkins said.
The former Ohio State running back responded shortly after being jokingly called out by his mom. No matter how many meals Mrs. Judkins cooked for him in the past, it seems like the rookie will now be expected to bring some gourmet dishes of his own to the table.
Judkins grew up in Pike Road, Alabama, before playing college football at Ole Miss and Ohio State. His family will certainly make the long trip up to Cleveland at least once to see the rookie running back play for the Browns, and with the season beginning in September, Judkins has several months to work on his best plates.