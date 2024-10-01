Cleveland Browns' Safety Says Team Will Fight Back After Poor Start
The Cleveland Browns have yet to live up to the high expectations coming into the 2024 season, as the team holds a disappointing 1-3 record through four games. Two of the three losses this year have come from shocking upsets to the New York Giants and Las Vegas Raiders.
While the doubt continues to grow in the fanbase, there is still hope from the players that the team could turn the season around.
Browns' safety Rodney McLeod Jr. offered a prospective from within the organization about the recent struggles on Tuesday.
McLeod addressed the underwhelming start, claiming that the team needs to do some self-reflecting in order to pull themselves out of the drought.
For us, it is just about, one facing reality. The reality is, we are a 1-and-3 football team. But, this is just the first quarter of the year. And we talk about starting fast, and we did not do that, that is evident. The only people that can get us out of this situation is us. So we have to look ourselves in the mirror and have a very tough conversation and self reflect with one another. If we think we are doing enough, we are not.- Rodney McLeod Jr.
But, there still remains optimism within the organization, McLeod claims.
Yeah, we are disappointed, but we are also very hopeful because there is not much hope that lives outside the walls we are in.- Rodney McLeod Jr.
The Browns have felt some of the recent pressure from the media, as star wide receiver Amari Cooper sounded off to the media last week.
Despite facing tons of adversity, McLeod would go on and claim that the Browns are up for the challenge.
And right now, I love this. This is a great challenge. When most people are uncomfortable in these environments about adversity, that has been my career. And I know a lot of people on the team can relate. And for us to end up in the seats that we are in right now, there was some adversity that we had to overcome.- Rodney McLeod Jr.
Cleveland is set to take on the Washington Commanders in Week 5. Led by rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, the Commanders have blown through expectations this season, winning three of the first four games in 2024.