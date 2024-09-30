Commanders' QB Dominates in Win Against Arizona
This week, the Washington Commanders pulled up to Arizona for their Week 5 match-up against the Cardinals, a game packed with a storyline that couldn't have been better scripted as quarterback Jayden Daniels returned to his old stomping grounds. The Commanders left with the win, defeating the Cardinals 42-14, but it wasn't just the final score that had people talking—it was how Daniels handled the pressures of returning to familiar ground.
After the game, Commander's head coach, Dan Quinn, shared his thoughts on Daniels' performance. "Yeah, I had told him earlier that I was really proud of him. I knew there were some extra stories being here back at ASU. And much like Kliff [Kingsbury, the Commander's offensive coordinator], you would never have known that. There was a history here. He and I were in the bubble at ASU talking about how I had coached on a team that had practiced here for the Super Bowl during his time here," Quinn said. "Stayed steady all the way through in terms of the preparation."
Daniels, who played his first three college seasons at ASU before transferring to LSU, had more than just a regular game to focus on. He was stepping back into a place where he made a name for himself. Instead of letting the added pressure, nostalgia, and attention get to him, Daniels stayed calm, cool, and collected and displayed the composure and maturity Quinn admired.
"He and the quarterbacks and the guys, there were many late nights in the room watching tape together," the coach continued. "There was just one office down from mine in the hotel and all the way through the week including last night, just putting in the extra time going into it. They just kind of stayed around and were talking through all the stuff, so I think that speaks to their preparation."
That preparation showed on the field as Daniels made critical plays in both the passing and running game, leading Washington down the field and keeping the offense composed in key moments. Facing an aggressive Cardinals defense, Daniels was able to stay poised, moving the chains when it mattered most.
For the Commanders, this game was more than just another win. It showcased Daniels' growth and resilience, proving that he's evolved into the kind of leader who can guide this team on a serious run this season.
Back in Arizona, Daniels showed that he was no longer just the player he was at ASU—he had become the composed, unshakeable presence that the Commanders could rely on. And as Quinn put it best, "I just thought he handled it like a real G."
