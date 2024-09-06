Browns Should Sign Free Agent WR After Workout
The Cleveland Browns have had clear interest in adding to their wide receiver room ahead of the 2024 NFL season.
Not long ago, the Browns were aggressively pursuing a blockbuster trade for star wideout Brandon Aiyuk. They weren't able to close that deal. Now, they are showing interest in another name.
According to a report from Field Yates of ESPN, via Pro Football Talk, the team brought in free agent wide receiver Kadarius Toney for a workout on Friday.
Previously, we have discussed the option of Cleveland considering Toney.
Toney was released by the Kansas City Chiefs during roster cutdowns. After showing flashes of potential with the Chiefs, he was never able to put it all together.
Throughout his four-year NFL career thus far, Toney has played in 32 total games. He has caught 82 passes for 760 yards and three touchdowns, while also rushing for 119 yards and another score.
Originally drafted with the No. 20 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Toney was expected to come in and develop into being an elite playmaker. He possesses top-notch speed, but simply hasn't refined the rest of his game enough.
Why Should The Cleveland Browns Sign Toney?
Perhaps a change of scenery could be what he needs to get his career back on track.
If Toney were able to develop to reach his full potential, the Browns would be getting a massive steal by signing him. From a talent perspective, he would be the No. 3 best wide receiver on the Cleveland depth chart.
Adding more playmaking is always a wise decision. Deshaun Watson needs to have a bounce-back season and giving him as many weapons as possible would give him the best chance of doing so.
All of that being said, this would be a very intriguing low-risk, high reward type of move to make. Toney may not end up being signed, but the Browns' interest is very intriguing.
Toney hasn't lived up to the hype yet, but the potential is there if a coaching staff can find a way to get the most out of him.