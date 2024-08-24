Cleveland Browns Should Monitor This Kansas City Chiefs' Cut Candidate
The Cleveland Browns are entering the final stage of the preseason and are quickly headed towards roster cut day.
With that in mind, that time period can come with an opportunity to improve. Other teams cut talented players and the Browns could look to scoop one or two up.
Looking around the league, there are quite a few notable players who could end up being released.
One player that Cleveland should keep a close eye on is Kansas City Chiefs' wide receiver Kadarius Toney.
While the Browns don't necessarily need a wide receiver, Toney could be a very intriguing pickup. Ever since being drafted with the No. 20 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Toney has had elite potential. He has elite playmaking ability, but has never been able to put everything together.
Why should Cleveland keep an eye out and consider signing him if the Chiefs do release him?
Quite simply, Toney's playmaking ability could take the Browns' offense to the next level. Kevin Stefanski would have another piece to move around that could make a high impact.
At the very worst, signing Toney would end by parting ways. They' would give him a cheap one-year deal and nothing more.
Right now, Cleveland has a lot of talent at the wide receiver position. They have Amari Cooper and Jeudy as their No. 1 and No. 2 wideouts, respectively. Behind them, they have Elijah Moore and Cedric Tillman.
If Toney were to finally reach his full potential, he could easily become the team's No. 3 wide receiver. That is truly how good he is capable of being.
Granted, there is a very good chance that things wouldn't pan out and that Toney wouldn't become a playmaker for Cleveland. However, on the chance that he could, he'd be worth taking a flier on.
There is no guarantee that Kansas City will end up releasing Toney. If they do, the Browns should at least consider signing him and giving him a shot.