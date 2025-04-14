Browns Have Shown Interest in Sleeper Nick Chubb Replacement
The Cleveland Browns are keeping an eye on an interesting running back prospect in this year's draft.
According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Browns are among three teams to host Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo for a visit in the weeks ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft.
The Browns align alongside the Arizona Cardinals and New York Giants as teams to bring in Skattebo for a visit already, with two more unidentified teams bringing in the back as well.
Skattebo comes off an electric season with Arizona State, logging 293 carries for 1,711 yards, 21 touchdowns, all on a dominating 5.8 yards per carry. He was the NCAA's second-leading rusher behind none other than Boise State's Ashton Jeanty, tying for the sixth-most rushing touchdowns in the nation as well.
For the Browns, he emerges as an eye-catching candidate to pick up in day two of the draft, perhaps as an ideal replacement for Nick Chubb, who still resides on the open market without a deal from Cleveland. Considering his extensive injury history and age as is, bringing another top contributor in the ground game with or without Chubb in the fold may be a wise decision from this front office.
As of now, Cleveland's backfield is held down by the likes of Jerome Ford and Pierre Strong Jr., setting the stage for a young runner to be in the mix of the Browns' draft plans later this month. Perhaps Skattebo could be the solution to that need.
The Browns will have three day two selections to utilize, one of those being the 33rd-overall pick in the second, along with two picks in the third at 67th and 94th overall. With one of their third-rounders, it could be the perfect spot on the board to target a running back in a loaded class at the position, and hopefully give this offense a boost of youth and explosiveness.
That's all to say, keep a keen eye on Skattebo potentially being on the horizon for Cleveland as a nice acquisition in the backfield once the 2025 NFL Draft kicks off on Thursday, April 24th in Green Bay, WI.
