Browns sign DT Justin Zimmer, Make Chris Smith Release Official, Add One to Practice Squad

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns have signed defensive tackle Justin Zimmer from the Atlanta Falcons practice squad and made the release of defensive end Chris Smith official. Zimmer will likely finish the season as a member of the Browns as the move to sign him from another team's practice squad requires them to keep them on the active roster for three games and there are only four left in the season. It is an intriguing signing on that end, trying to acquire younger talent while moving on from a player that wasn't producing and saves money on the salary cap.

Coming out of Ferris State, Zimmer was an amazing athlete. At 6'2 1/2" 302, he ran a 4.91 40 yard dash, a 33.5" vertical, a 9'9" broad jump, which show off his raw speed and explosion. His agility was just as impressive with a 7.01 3-cone and 4.36 short shuttle. He also put up 44 bench reps. It's one of the most incredible athletic profiles ever put together.

He came out in 2016 and he's available, albeit on a practice squad in 2019. So as gifted as he is physically, it hasn't translated to the field yet in the NFL. He's 27 years old at this point as well. It's a shot to see if they can spark something and get all of that athletic ability to perform for them.

Meanwhile, Chris Smith endured a tragic year, losing the mother of his infant child in a car accident with a drunk driver. That likely contributed to a truly forgettable year on the field as he's recorded just one tackle so far this season. Last week, he wasn't even active, opting to go with Bryan Cox Jr. and Porter Gustin instead.

Combined with the cap number Smith carries in 2020 at $3.75M, this was a move that was going to happen. The Browns opted to do it now, trying to see if they can add a player like Zimmer and see if he can help them now, perhaps be someone they want to keep next year. Smith wasn't going to do that.

Last but not least, the Browns signed defensive end Trevon Young to the practice squad. A second year player out of Louisville, Young has pretty good length and size for an edge player and has notable agility and flexibility in his hips. He was reasonably productive for Louisville. Young appeared in two games as a member of the Los Angeles Rams.

When Do the Browns Get Real Football Players?

Pete Smith
The Cleveland Browns lose to the Pittsburgh Steelers 20-13 in Pittsburgh, because they didn't have enough real football players. The person who said he was going to provide them is the team's general manager John Dorsey. When are they expected to arrive?

Browns Should Bench Damarious Randall, Start Sheldrick Redwine Rest of Season

Pete Smith
Between being grounded for the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and his poor play on the season, the Cleveland Browns should bench Damarious Randall and start Sheldrick Redwine the rest of the season at free safety.

Browns Release DE Chris Smith

Pete Smith
Per a report from Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com, the Cleveland Browns have released defensive end Chris Smith.

Where Are We Now With the Browns Coaching Staff?

Pete Smith
With their playoff hopes effectively dashed in the loss in Pittsburgh, it seems like a good time to take stock of where Cleveland Browns are. That is largely focused on the fate of the coaching staff and what should happen to them after the season.

T-Shirt Proved Meaningless in Game Between Browns and Steelers

Pete Smith
Despite suggestions to the contrary, a t-shirt Freddie Kitchens was photographed wearing didn't have a meaningful impact on the game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Baker Mayfield Displayed Leadership and Character in Loss to Steelers

Pete Smith
While enduring multiple big hits throughout the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, which even had him leave the game at one point, Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield displayed leadership, character in addition to remarkable toughness.

Browns and Steelers Games Determined at the Line of Scrimmage

Pete Smith
The two games between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers were determined at the line of scrimmage. The Browns dominated the first game and the Steelers took control in the second. If the Browns want to not only defeat the Steelers but consistently compete, the organization must improve there.

Baker Mayfield Leaves Game With Injured Hand

Pete Smith
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield rushed to the locker room before the half after attempting to throw a Hail Mary that went 70 yards. On his follow through, he banged his hand on Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Bud Duprees's facemask.

David Njoku Not Activated For Steelers Game

Pete Smith
The Cleveland Browns announced they are not activating David Njoku this week to face the Pittsburgh Steelers. After being designated to return ahead of the game against the Miami Dolphins, the Brows have one more week to activate him or he reverts to injured reserve the rest of the season.

Damarious Randall Will Not Play Sunday, Called a Coaching Decision

Pete Smith
The Cleveland Browns have announced that safety Damarious Randall will not make the trip to Pittsburgh and won't play Sunday. The move is being called a coaching decision and puts more stress on a shorthanded safety position.