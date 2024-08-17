Cleveland Browns Sign Former Packers Player They Played Last Week
The Cleveland Browns played the Green Bay Packers last Saturday in their first preseason game of the year. Now, they have gone out and claimed one of the players that they played again.
As shared by the team, the Browns have signed Tyler Coyle, who they played against last week when he was with the Packers.
Coyle has played two years in the NFL, both of them with the Dallas Cowboys. He didn't play a big role in those two seasons.
Throughout his two-year career with the Cowboys, Coyle has played in three games. He has recorded eight total tackles. Obviously, there isn't much of a sample size of him in the NFL.
At 25 years old, Coyle is hoping to latch on with Cleveland and carve out a role for himself. While this isn't a huge signing, he is still young and will be given a chance to prove what he can do.
During his college football career split between Connecticut and Purdue, Coyle showed off some playmaking ability. He was also a sure tackler.
Last season, Coyle played with the Cowboys and also spent time on the Green Bay practice squad. Now, he'll get involved with the Browns in training camp and in the final two preseason games. If he gets some time on the field, he'll need to impress the coaching staff to earn a spot.
More than likely, the best scenario for Coyle would be to latch on with Cleveland's practice squad. It will be interesting to see how he looks now that he has joined the Browns.