Browns Star Myles Garrett Earns Highest Ever NFL Top 100 Ranking
Every year around this time the NFL releases it's top 100 players list as voted on by the players themselves. The annual countdown has become a symbolic kickoff to NFL training camps and a sign that the return of football is just around the corner.
Fresh off of winning his first ever Defensive Player of the Year, Browns defensive end Myles Garrett cracked the list's top 10 for the first time in his career. The Browns star came in as the No. 5 rated player among his NFL contemporaries. Only four players were ranked ahead of the the 28-year-old, including Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, Ravens QB Lamar Jackson, Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill and 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey.
Prior to this year's list Garrett had reached as high as No. 11 on the annual ranking in 2022. This also marks the sixth-straight year where the former No. 1 overall pick has made an appearance on the list. In 2019, his first year featured in the top 100, Garrett came in as the 49th best player according to his peers. One year later he dropped to No. 80 on the list, which remains the lowest ranking of his career.
In 2021 Garrett jumped to No. 16 overall, then moved up five spots to No. 11 one year later. Before the 2023 season, Garrett came in as No. 20 on the list.
Along with Garrett, Amari Cooper was the only other Browns player to show up on this year's NFL Top 100. Cooper was ranked the 70th best player in the league by his peers heading into his age 30 season.
The entire NFL Top 100 has now officially been revealed ahead of the 2024 campaign. The rest of the top 10 featured Maxx Crosby of the Raiders, Travis Kelce and Chris Jones of the Chiefs, Garrett's in division counterpart T.J. Watt of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Trent Williams of the 49ers,