Cleveland Browns Star Myles Garrett Sends NFL Bold Warning
The Cleveland Browns are entering the 2024 NFL season as a fringe contender. Some believe that they can make some noise in the AFC, while others don't expect them to make the playoffs.
A lot of the Browns' hopes will depend on the play of quarterback Deshaun Watson. They have a very talented roster on both sides of the ball. If the offense can play up to its full potential, the sky is the limit for the upcoming season.
Myles Garrett is ready for anything thrown his way this season. He's ready to help his team compete, no matter what it takes.
In a recent quote, Garrett sent out a bold message that included a major warning to the rest of the NFL.
"I look forward to it, I look forward to the challenge, whatever they throw at me. It gets me excited. The odds just get stacked against me or against us and it’s like, ‘How are you going to find another way to be unstoppable? How are you going to find another way to change or disrupt the game? How are you going to put yourself in a position to win and put your teammates in a position to win? How do you allow them to take over if you’re going to take two or three?'"
Garrett continued forward, acknowledging that he will need teammates to step up around him to make plays with opposing offensive lines focusing on him.
“Those are the kind of thought processes I have. If I’m going to win two, but it’s going to take too much time for me to get there, it’s getting my hands up or maybe running a game so that my guy can get free. Because they’re spending so much attention on me, it’s seeing how someone can make the play, not just me. It’s a defense full of stars. So I want all of these guys to get the opportunity to shine."
Throughout his NFL career, Garrett has been among the highest impact players in the league. Each and every year, he wreaks havoc on opposing teams.
He has played in seven seasons throughout his career so far, racking up 88.5 sacks, 17 forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries, 16 defended passes, and 305 total tackles. Heading into the 2024 season, he's ready to continue more of the same big production.
Expect to see Garrett and the Browns' defense be one of the best yet again in 2024. He is ready to help lead Cleveland back to success.