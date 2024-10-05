Cleveland Browns Still Have Deshaun Watson's Back
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is stuck in a rut, and he just can't seem to get out of it.
The Browns have gotten off to a 1-3 start thus far this season, and Watson's subpar play has been one of the primary reasons why.
Cleveland was certainly expecting a whole lot more from Watson when it acquired him in a blockbuster trade with the Houston Texans back in March 2022, but the 28-year-old has barely even resembled his former self.
That being said, Browns players seem to have his back.
An anonymous Cleveland player recently spoke with Dianna Russini of The Athletic via text and offered a rather positive declaration on the signal-caller.
“He really gives us the best chance," the player said.
Watson had what may have been his best performance of the season in the Browns' loss to the Las Vegas Raiders last weekend, although that isn't exactly saying much.
The Clemson product went 24-for-32 with 176 yards, a touchdown and an interception while being sacked three times. Cleveland managed just 16 points in the defeat.
On the season overall, Watson has thrown for 727 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions, completing 61.5 percent of his passes and posting a passer rating of 74.4.
Since joining the Browns in 2022, Watson has played in a grand total of 16 games, amassing 18 passing touchdowns and 12 picks.
Watson made three straight Pro Bowls with the Texans between 2018 and 2020, but he sat out all off 2021 and seems to have fallen off of a cliff ever since.
We'll see if Watson and Cleveland can recover as the season progresses.