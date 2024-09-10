Cleveland Browns Trade With Washington Commanders Falls Through
Last month, the Cleveland Browns agreed to trade kicker Cade York to the Washington Commanders in exchange for a conditional seventh-round draft pick.
The pick was contingent upon York being on the Commanders' roster for two games.
Well, the deal has already fallen through.
Washington released York after he went 0-for-2 on field goals in the team's season-opening loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, meaning that the Commanders will keep their draft pick (via Mike Garafolo of NFL Network).
So, essentially, the Browns let York go for nothing.
Not that it's such a huge deal, considering that Cleveland clearly had no interest in keeping York anyway. But the Browns ultimately extracted zero value out of someone on whom they used a fourth-round pick in 2022.
York did spend one full season in Cleveland, going 24-for-32 on field goals and converting 35 of his 37 extra-point attempt during his rookie campaign.
The Browns proceeded to release him that ensuing offseason.
York didn't play in the NFL at all in 2023, briefly joining the New York Giants' practice squad. Cleveland then brought him back as a free agent this past March, but the Browns already had Dustin Hopkins as their placekicker.
That resulted in Cleveland trading him to Washington, but the deal did not work out like the Browns had initially hoped.
It's been a pretty rough week for Cleveland overall, as it got things started with a blowout loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.
The Browns will aim to right the ship when they take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 2.