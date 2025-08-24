Browns Unveil Atypical QB Depth Chart In 53-Man Roster Projection
The 2025 preseason is over. The Cleveland Browns finished it 3-0, following a 19-17 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday. Now the real work begins.
Executive vice president of football operations Andrew Berry has some tough decisions to make as he chiseles the roster from 90 players to the alloted 53 for the regular season. He has until 4 p.m. Tuesday to do so.
While some of these pending cuts are obvious, others present some interesting discussion. Here's a final look at how the Browns 53-man roster could shake out by Tuesday.
Quarterbacks (4)
Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel, Shedeur Sanders
Berry all but confirmed that the Browns will enter the regular season with a four man QB room, via the TV broadcast Saturday. It's an abnormal decision, no doubt, but given the fact that nine QBs have taken snaps for the Browns over the last two seasons, largely do to injury, it provides a little more comfort at the position.
This setup gives Cleveland two veterans to lean on, particularly early in the season to try and stay competitive. Flacco is obviously first up there. Plus, buys them time to continue evaluating the rookies and letting them develop.
Running Back (3)
Jerome Ford, Dylan Sampson, Ahmani Marshall
Pierre Strong Jr. suffered a concussion on Saturday, and it may be enough to keep him off the 53-man roster, opening a spot for Marshall. With so much unclear regarding Quinshon Judkins legal situation – he won't be charged, but the NFL is investigating the matter – this room is subject to some changes after the initial cutdown.
Wide Receiver (6)
Jerry Jeudy, Cedric Tillman, Jamari Thrash, Isaiah Bond, DeAndre Carter, Gage Larvadain
After much debate, six make the team and it's Larvadain who earns the final spot after a tremendous camp and preseason (he scored a second TD against the Rams). Carter is honestly less of a certainty than he was entering the team's preseason finale, but he gets the nod here. The Diontae Johnson experiment is over.
Tight End (3)
David Njoku, Harold Fannin Jr., Blake Whiteheart (injured) or Brendan Bates
Keeping three here feels likely. Whiteheart's knee injury clouds things a little bit, as Stefanski wouldn't comment on the severity until he had testing done. If it's a long-term thing, Bates makes the cut as more of a blocking tight end.
Offensive Line (10)
Joel Bitonio, Wyatt Teller, Jack Conklin, Ethan Pocic, Dawand Jones, Luke Wypler, Teven Jenkins, Zak Zinter, Cornelius Lucas, Jackson Barton
Lucas' injury situation could change the math here, but 10 feels right. Injuries have ravaged this team up front in each of the last two seasons, so the more the merrier. Plus, with an older front overall, carrying as many bodies as possible is simply insurance.
Defensive End (5)
Myles Garrett, Alex Wright, Isaiah McGuire, Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, Cameron Thomas
There are three obvious edge rushers making this team in Garrett, Wright and McGuire. The team parted ways with Ogbo Okoronkwo because Tryon-Shoyinka fills his role perfectly. Cameron Thomas punctuated his preseason with a sack on Saturday.
Defensive Tackle (4)
Mason Graham, Maliek Collins, Shelby Harris, Adin Huntington
Mike Hall Jr. was working out in front of Berry this past week. Maybe it's a sign he's close, but I'm anticipating he starts the season on the physically unable to perform list. In the meantime, they'll role with these four, including undrafted rookie Adin Huntington, who Stefanski revealed postgame had made the team. He'll be heavily involved on special teams.
Linebackers (5)
Carson Schwesinger, Devin Bush, Jerome Baker, Mohamoud Diabate (injured), Winston Reid (injured)
Pretty straightforward. However, depending on the injury situations for Diabate and Reid, maybe Easton Mascarenas-Arnold sneaks in. That's unlikely, though.
Cornerbacks (6)
Denzel Ward, Greg Newsome II, Cameron Mitchell, Myles Harden, Tony Brown II, Dom Jones
Depth is a real issue for this group in the absence of Martin Emerson Jr. for the entire season. Brown makes it for his special team prowess only. Jones made a late push for a spot in camp and played with the pseudo starting lineup against LA, as Ward and Newsome sat. Wouldn't be surprised if Cleveland makes some changes to this group once guys clear waivers from other teams.
Safeties (4)
Grant Delpit, Ronnie Hickman, Rayshawn Jenkins, Damontae Kazee
Keeping five could be a possibility, but in keeping four QBs, something's gotta give.
Specialists (3):
Corey Bojorquez, Rex Sunahara, Dustin Hopkins
The first two are easy, especially Bojorquez, who looks like he's already in mid-season form. Hopkins is less certain after he missed a PAT in the win over the Rams. Conversely, Andre Szmyt gave Cleveland something to think about after hitting a walk-off field goal Saturday.
For now, I think they'll stand by Hopkins, but after last year and an up-and-down preseason, their confidence is surely wavering. It can't be a surprise if Szmyt gets the nod. For what it's worth, Stefanski was very non-committal on the subject of his kicking situation.