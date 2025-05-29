Cleveland Browns Urged to Consider Trade for Another Quarterback
After losing Deshaun Watson to an Achilles rupture last October, the Cleveland Browns knew they'd be without their starting quarterback for the remainder of the 2024 NFL season. Then, when he re-injured that same Achilles tendon during his rehabilitation in January, the expectation was that he'd be out for the entirety of the 2025 campaign, too.
That all changed when it was reported earlier this May that the Browns haven't ruled out the possibility of Watson returning to the field at some point in this upcoming season. That doesn't necessarily mean that he'll be cleared to play in time, nor does it guarantee that Cleveland will even have a spot waiting for him. The team has gone to great lengths to strengthen their quarterback room, adding Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel, and Shedeur Sanders this offseason.
Those four will be battling in training camp to be named QB1. The Browns will be hoping that at least one of their two rookie gunslingers can separate themselves from the pack, as both Flacco and Pickett are known commodities and not in a good way. If Cleveland finds itself counting on Watson to make a comeback at any point next season, it'll mean that the Browns are in trouble.
That's why, despite their already crowded quarterback room, The Draft Network's Justin Melo is suggesting that Cleveland should trade for Kirk Cousins:
"Cleveland's ceiling would be significantly higher with Cousins at quarterback. The Browns possess a stellar roster, and it's easy to envision the four-time Pro Bowler keeping them in postseason contention. We’re not convinced Flacco or Pickett could achieve the same. Adding Cousins would allow Gabriel and Sanders to develop slowly behind the scenes."
Last season, Kirk Cousins struggled heavily in the second half of the campaign after a hot start for the Atlanta Falcons. He finished with 3508 yards passing, 18 touchdowns, and a league-leading 16 interceptions, despite getting benched after just 14 games. Although he took a big step back, he does still offer a more solid hand under center compared to Flacco and Pickett. The Falcons have seemingly moved on from Cousins, and his absence from their OTAs suggests that he's seeking a trade behind the scenes. That could drive his trade price down, but it's hard to imagine the Browns adding another quarterback, at least without giving one up in the deal.