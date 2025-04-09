Browns Insider Unveils Major Kirk Cousins Update
It may be time to cross yet another quarterback option off the Cleveland Browns wish list.
Amidst plenty of rumors linking the franchise to Atlanta Falcons veteran Kirk Cousins this offseason, Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot called Cousins landing in Cleveland, "a long shot" in a newly shared clip from her Orange and Brown Talk podcast.
"You can't rule anything out at this point," she bagan. "But I still think that that's a little bit of a longshot. You have to satisfy three different entities. You have the satisfy the Cleveland Browns, you have to satisfy the Falcons and you have to satisfy Kirk Cousins with a number of things that have to gel together and come together.
"At this point I'm going to stick with what I have been saying, that I do think that is unlikely at this point in time."
As things stand right now, Cousins isn't expected to force the issue on a trade until after the NFL Draft, when he can exercise his no-trade-clause to really dictate where he wants to go.
If the Browns are hoping to wait out Cousins, it likely means they have to build their draft plans around the 36-year-old. That probably means purposefully passing on a quarterback early in the draft.
Other complications follow, however, as Cleveland would still have to put together the right trade package to get Atlanta to ship him to Northeast Ohio.
To Cabot's point, there are frankly a lot of hurdles to clear to make Cousins to Cleveland a thing. Perhaps even too many for it to be realistic.
Read More Cleveland Browns Coverage
MORE: Cleveland Browns Linked to Striking Trade for New York Jets Weapon
MORE: Let's Be Honest About the Cleveland Browns' NFL Draft Plans
MORE: NFL Exec Predicts Grim NFL Future for Browns' Deshaun Watson
MORE: Cleveland Browns Receive Major Suggestion From NFL Analyst
MORE: Browns Connected to Gargantuan NFL Draft Trade With Bears