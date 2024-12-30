Browns Urged to Cut Ties With Disappointing QB
The Cleveland Browns decided to give Dorian Thompson-Robinson a shot as the team's starting quarterback in Week 16, and through Week 17, it may be time to drop the experiment.
Heck, it may be time to drop Thompson-Robinson for good.
That is how Thomas Moore of Dawg Pound Daily feels after Thompson-Robinson's latest awful performance during the Browns' loss to the Miami Dolphins.
"After two games, it is clear that the lesson has been learned: Thompson-Robinson is not a viable option as a starting quarterback, and there should be legitimate doubt about whether or not he can serve as a backup," Moore wrote.
Joe Flacco, Thompson-Robinson is not.
Cleveland selected the UCLA product in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Since then, Thompson-Robinson has appeared in 14 games while making five starts, and during that time, he has totaled 867 yards, one touchdown and 10 interceptions while completing 52.4 percent of his passes.
Those are absolutely hideous numbers, and it's reaching a point where you have to wonder if the 25-year-old is a viable NFL quarterback, period.
Thompson-Robinson went 24-for-47 with 170 yards and a pick on Sunday. He has thrown six interceptions without a touchdown in 2024.
Moore thinks it may be best for the Browns to actually roll with Bailey Zappe in the season finale.
Not that it matters much at this point.
Cleveland is just 3-13 on the season and will almost certainly have a very different situation under center in 2025. Whether it's drafting a quarterback, trading for one or signing one in free agency, the Browns will hopefully make a big change heading into next season.