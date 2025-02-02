Browns Urged to Make Puzzling Move in NFL Free Agency
The Cleveland Browns definitely need to add some more offensive pieces this offseason, and that goes beyond just finding a quarterback.
The Browns lack weapons all around, and if they are planning on drafting a signal-caller, they should ensure that the incoming rookie is surrounded my appropriate talent.
The problem is that Cleveland does not have a lot of money to spend, which will absolutely complicate things for the Browns in the coming months.
However, Thomas Moore of Dawgs By Nature has identified a potential fit for Cleveland in free agency: tight end Juwan Johnson.
But the puzzling part of it is that Moore is viewing Johnson as the Browns' No. 2 tight end behind David Njoku, this even though Johnson hauled in 50 receptions for 548 yards and three touchdowns with the New Orleans Saints this past season.
That's actually every bit as productive as Njoku, who caught 64 passes for 505 yards and five scores.
So if the Browns are going to do something like sign Johnson, wouldn't that make Njoku expendable as a potential trade candidate?
Cleveland employed Jordan Akins as its No. 2 tight end in 2024, and he snared 40 balls for 390 yards and a couple of touchdowns. Solid number for a No. 2, but Akins is certainly not as talented—or productive—as Johnson.
Johnson is still just 28 years old, so it's not like he is on the downside of his career. If the Browns do nab him in March, they could then flip Njoku—who has largely been a disappointment since being drafted in the first round back in 2017—for some draft capital.