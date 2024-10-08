Browns Urged to Pursue Trade for Steelers' Russell Wilson
The Cleveland Browns are once again the talk of the media with their quarterback situation. Deshaun Watson struggled against in Week 5 and the team ended up losing in blowout fashion to the Washington Commanders.
Following the loss, the media has been ripping into Watson aggressively. Almost everyone agrees that the Browns need to make a move at the quarterback position.
With that in mind, the question becomes, who would Cleveland start over Watson if they choose to go that route? It's not likely that they'll bench him right now, but who could they consider?
Jameis Winston is currently the team's backup. They could start him over Watson, but that isn't necessarily the answer. Could they consider trading for a quarterback?
Matty Breisch of ClutchPoints has suggested a wild option for the team. He thinks they should consider a trade for current Pittsburgh Steelers backup quarterback Russell Wilson.
Wilson was expected to be the Steelers' starting quarterback this season, but a calf injury has sidelined him to begin the year. Justin Fields has taken the starting job and run with it. He looks like he might end up keeping the job even when Wilson is back to full health.
If Pittsburgh is open to dealing him, could the Browns actually consider the option?
One reason it could make sense is that Wilson is on a one-year deal. Cleveland would not be locked into him as their starting quarterback for the future. Watson still has two years of big money left on his deal.
Anymove that the Browns make at quarterback would not involved paying the new quarterback a lot of money. They simply aren't going to lock in another veteran quarterback to a long-term deal. However, for one season, it could make sense.
Bringing in a fresh face at quarterback could energize the team. Wilson is a good leader and his 2023 season was actually very good all things considered.
Would acquiring the 35-year-old quarterback save Cleveland's season? Not necessarily, but it's worth a shot. What is happening right now simply isn't working.
Some kind of change is needed. Trading for Wilson may not be the move to fix the quarterback situation, but just acting like no move is needed would be even worse.
The Browns may stick with Watson for one more season, but if his struggles continues and the team continues losing, a change has to happen under center.