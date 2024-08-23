Cleveland Browns Urged To Cut Ties with Quarterback
The Cleveland Browns are entering their preseason finale against the Seattle Seahawks with a decision coming up that needs to be made.
Well, they have quite a few decisions that will need to be made about roster spots. However, one of the most intriguing roster battles has come at the third-string quarterback position.
Throughout training camp and preseason action, Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Tyler Huntley have been competing for the job. Now, the Browns are being urged to cut ties with one of them.
Bleacher Report recently took a look at one player each team in the NFL should cut. When it came to Cleveland, they chose Huntley.
"In an ideal situation, the Browns find a trade for Tyler Huntley. He has legitimate value as a backup QB and will undoubtedly catch on somewhere, if available. The issue is Deshaun Watson and Jameis Winston are locks, Dorian Thompson-Robinson remains an intriguing talent and Cleveland won't roster four QBs. Huntley or DTR will be gone."
Huntley simply has too much stacked against him.
During the NFL Draft last year, the Browns selected Thompson-Robinson in the fifth round. They are still unsure exactly what the young quarterback could become. In that scenario, they would likely side with keeping the youngster over Huntley.
Thankfully, Huntley has a proven track record of being a solid quarterback. He will land on his feet if he is indeed cut and will find a new job with another team.
Huntley has not performed very well during preseason action. He has thrown for just 176 yards, no touchdowns, and two interceptions.
Thompson-Robinson, on the other hand, has 260 passing yards, no touchdowns, and one interception.
Obviously, neither third-string quarterback truly "won" the job. They both have struggled. But, youth will likely win out in this situation and Huntley seems likely to be on his way out of Cleveland.
All of that being said, roster cuts are coming up quickly. Fans will know the final 53-man roster very soon.