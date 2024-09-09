Cleveland Browns Urged To Make Shocking Quarterback Move
Deshaun Watson came into Week 1 looking to prove that he could still be the franchise quarterback for the Cleveland Browns. However, what ended up happening was the exact opposite.
Once again, Watson looked like he didn't belong on an NFL field. It has forced even more media criticism of his ability and a lack of belief from the fans.
When the final whistle blew, Watson's stats were very poor. In his season debut, he ended up completing 24 of his 25 pass attempts for 169 yards, a touchdown, and two interceptions.
Clearly, those numbers were nothing close to what both Watson and the Browns were hoping to see.
This morning, Watson is receiving some harsh takes from the media. There may be none more harsh than what Dan Orlovsky had to say during today's edition of "Get Up."
"Quarterback is a problem in Cleveland. ... I would be thinking long and hard about Jameis Winston and moving him to be my starting quarterback."
Urging a team to make a starting quarterback change after Week 1 is not common. It shows just how bad things gone for Watson since being traded to Cleveland.
Making the move to Jameis Winston would be somewhat of a final decision. If they were to make that decision, reverting back to Watson would be even more difficult. Due to that fact, it's very unlikely that the Browns would make this kind of move after just one game.
However, if Watson continues to struggle over the next few games, they may consider the option.
Winston would bring a different element to the Cleveland offense. He has a cannon for an arm and has shown flashes of star potential throughout his career. Giving him a shot would make sense if Watson can't get on track in the next few weeks.
All of that being said, this is a clear example of just how bad things have been for the Browns and Watson. Unless something changes dramatically, his days as the starter in Cleveland are numbered.