Cleveland Browns Urged To Start Scouting Quarterbacks
Deshaun Watson came into the 2024 NFL season looking to prove to the Cleveland Browns that he can still be a franchise quarterback. Through two weeks, he has failed to prove that.
He showed some flashes during the team's Week 2 win, but the flashes were far from consistent.
With that in mind, the Browns are now being urged to start scouting college quarterbacks. Some believe that Cleveland should strongly consider using their first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on a quarterback if they get the chance to do so.
Bleacher Report placed the Browns on their list of teams who should already start scouting quarterback options.
"Watson is still 29th in the league in QBR with rookie Caleb Williams and recently-benched Bryce Young as the only two qualifying starters with a lower score. If the Browns continue on a path where the defense has to dominate every week while the offense does just enough to win, then they might have to seriously considering drafting a potential starter in next year's draft."
A couple of names that they have been connected to heavily in recent mock drafts are Quinn Ewers and Garrett Nussmeier. Either one of those players would give the franchise reason to be excited about the future.
Of course, there is no telling where Cleveland will end up picking in the first round. However, the quarterback position will have to be a consideration.
Hopefully, Watson can start picking things up throughout the remainder of the season. Things haven't gotten off to an ideal start, but there's no reason to panic just yet.
So far in two games, he has completed 58.2 percent of his pass attempts for 355 yards, a touchdown, and two interceptions. He has also scored a touchdown on the ground. Clearly, those numbers aren't going to get the job done.
Looking ahead to Week 3, Watson will have a favorable matchup. He'll face off against the New York Giants, who have struggled mightily so far this year.
If he has anohter dud of a performance against the Giants, his hot seat will be scorching and the calls for the Browns to find a new quarterback will become extremely loud.