Browns Weapon Named a Top Player to Watch in Preseason Finale vs. Seahawks
The Cleveland Browns are set to face off against the Seattle Seahawks in their preseason finale. While it's just a preseason game, it sounds like fans will finally get a look at some of the starters.
Kevin Stefanski is looking to get his first-team players a few reps before opening up the regular season with a very difficult Week 1 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.
With that in mind, there are going to be quite a few players to keep an eye on.
Dawg Pound Daily has revealed three key players to watch this week. While Deshaun Watson was clearly on the list, another key offensive weapon was as well.
Jerry Jeudy, who was acquired in an offseason trade, has been turning heads at times during training camp. After a disappointing stint with the Denver Broncos to open up his career, he is looking to get back on track with the Browns this season.
He was named a must-watch player for Cleveland during the preseason finale.
"Jeudy so far has come as advertised and has shown great route running ability. This type of route running paired with veteran wide receiver Amari Cooper could help the Browns to have a very good wide receiver group. It will be interesting to see the type of chemistry that he is able to develop with Watson. The Browns won't reveal too much of their offensive strategy for the regular season during the preseason finale, but it will be good to see Jeudy and Watson work on their timing in a live game."
Last season with the Broncos, Jeudy caught 54 passes for 758 yards and two touchdowns. He has flashed signs of the star potential that made him the No. 15 overall pick, but those flashes have been far from consistent.
Now, he will have a chance to live up to the hype with a new team.
Fans haven't had a chance to watch him in game action yet. It sounds like he'll play against Seattle. That will be one of the most intriguing things to watch during this weekend's game.
Most of all, fans are just hoping that the Browns can make it out of the preseason without any more injuries. Especially with the starters playing this week, that will be a major concern.