Cleveland Browns' Wide Receiver Amari Cooper Makes NFL Top 100
Amari Cooper has been one of the primary focuses in Cleveland Browns discussions this offseason. After skipping mandatory minicamp in search of a contract extension, Cooper and the Browns had been working to get a deal done. On Tuesday, the veteran wide receiver reported for training camp after the two sides finalized terms on a restructured deal.
Now that Cooper and the Browns are past the contract negotiations, the 30-year-old receiver can get back to focusing on leading by example on the field. Currently, the NFL is releasing their Top 100 players in 2024. Cooper was not ranked the year prior, but now finds himself at No. 70.
Cooper is by no means the flashiest or loudest wide receiver. His calm and often quieter demeanor seems to lead to him being overlooked or forgotten. Due to this, many NFL fans across the country hold a similar belief that Cooper is often criminally underrated. From his time with the Oakland Raiders from 2015-2018, to the Dallas Cowboys for another three and a half seasons, to now two years with the Browns, Cooper has continuously proven that he is a number one wide receiver wherever he goes.
It is surprising that Cooper did not make the Top 100 last year after 78 receptions for 1,160 yards and nine touchdowns in 2022. In 2023, his receptions and touchdowns actually went down, while he managed to have the most receiving yards in a single season in his career. In just 15 games played, Cooper had 72 receptions for 1,250 yards and five touchdowns.
At the end of the the regular season last year, Cooper had a career game on the road against the Houston Texans. In that one, he caught 11 passes for 265 yards and two touchdowns. The Browns won that matchup 36-22.
Cooper has managed to find success with what has felt like a revolving door at quarterback since he arrived in Cleveland. If Deshaun Watson can stay healthy and play well this season, it will be good to see what the Watson to Cooper connection can look like over the course of an entire season.
Perhaps Cooper could even better his stats from last season and find himself even higher in the NFL's Top 100 in 2025.