Cleveland Browns' Wide Receiver Amari Cooper Makes NFL Top 100

In the same week that Amari Cooper and the Cleveland Browns finalized his contract extension, the veteran wide receiver makes the NFL Top 100 list for the first time as a member of the Browns.

Cole McDaniel

Dec 24, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper (2) catches the ball against Houston Texans safety Jimmie Ward (1) in the first quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 24, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper (2) catches the ball against Houston Texans safety Jimmie Ward (1) in the first quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports / Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Amari Cooper has been one of the primary focuses in Cleveland Browns discussions this offseason. After skipping mandatory minicamp in search of a contract extension, Cooper and the Browns had been working to get a deal done. On Tuesday, the veteran wide receiver reported for training camp after the two sides finalized terms on a restructured deal.

Now that Cooper and the Browns are past the contract negotiations, the 30-year-old receiver can get back to focusing on leading by example on the field. Currently, the NFL is releasing their Top 100 players in 2024. Cooper was not ranked the year prior, but now finds himself at No. 70.

Cooper is by no means the flashiest or loudest wide receiver. His calm and often quieter demeanor seems to lead to him being overlooked or forgotten. Due to this, many NFL fans across the country hold a similar belief that Cooper is often criminally underrated. From his time with the Oakland Raiders from 2015-2018, to the Dallas Cowboys for another three and a half seasons, to now two years with the Browns, Cooper has continuously proven that he is a number one wide receiver wherever he goes.

It is surprising that Cooper did not make the Top 100 last year after 78 receptions for 1,160 yards and nine touchdowns in 2022. In 2023, his receptions and touchdowns actually went down, while he managed to have the most receiving yards in a single season in his career. In just 15 games played, Cooper had 72 receptions for 1,250 yards and five touchdowns.

At the end of the the regular season last year, Cooper had a career game on the road against the Houston Texans. In that one, he caught 11 passes for 265 yards and two touchdowns. The Browns won that matchup 36-22.

Quarterback and wide receiver celebrate after a touchdown.
Sep 24, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) celebrates with wide receiver Amari Cooper (2) after they connected on a touchdown pass during the second half against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports / Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Cooper has managed to find success with what has felt like a revolving door at quarterback since he arrived in Cleveland. If Deshaun Watson can stay healthy and play well this season, it will be good to see what the Watson to Cooper connection can look like over the course of an entire season.

Perhaps Cooper could even better his stats from last season and find himself even higher in the NFL's Top 100 in 2025.

Published
Cole McDaniel

COLE MCDANIEL

Cole McDaniel is a contributor to both Browns Digest and Cavs Insider. He is the Vice President of Operations for Kee on Sports, most notably serving as lead NFL Draft analyst and the play-by-play voice for high school football. He can also be heard on numerous Baldwin Wallace University athletics broadcasts and has served as Cleveland SC's color commentator since 2019. Cole is a 2019 graduate of Baldwin Wallace where he also played soccer. 

