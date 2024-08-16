Cleveland Browns WR Turning Heads Ahead of Preseason Week 2
The Cleveland Browns made a big move this offseason to acquire wide receiver Jerry Jeudy from the Denver Broncos. After not living up to his potential and hype through his first four years, Jeudy is hoping to revitalize his career in 2024.
Jeudy possesses elite talent, which made him the No. 15 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Unfortunately, things just never worked out with the Broncos.
Despite his lack of living up to the hype in Denver, the Browns were happy to acquire him. They believe that he will be the missing piece of the offense in the aerial attack alongside Amari Cooper.
So far leading up to Week 2 of the preseason, Jeudy has been turning heads. He's looking great and ready for the regular season to arrive.
According to Cleveland's official website, Jeudy put together a very strong day on Thursday in joint practices with the Minnesota Vikings.
"Jeudy had a strong practice on Thursday, showing his elite route-running ability that made him a coveted trade target for Cleveland in the offseason. In the 1-on-1 drills, Jeudy made a cut and lost CB Nayshon Wright in the end zone, hauling in a pass from Watson for a touchdown. In the 60-second drill, Jeudy made a leaping grab on fourth down that would have set the Browns up in the red zone, but the clock ran out before they could run another play."
Following the practice, head coach Kevin Stefanski spoke out about Jeudy and his growing chemistry with starting quarterback Deshaun Watson.
"I think it's progressing; I think they're doing a nice job with it. Jerry runs good routes. He's friendly for the quarterback."
During the 2023 season with the Broncos, Jeudy ended up playing in 16 games, catching 54 passes for 758 yards and two touchdowns. Back in 2022, he had the best season of his young career with 67 receptions for 972 yards and six touchdowns.
Looking ahead to the 2024 season, Jeudy is going to have a chance to finally reach the expectations. He will have a huge role within the Browns' offense and if Watson can have a bounce-back season as well, the offense should be very dangerous.
It will be interesting to see how the 2024 season actually ends up unfolding for Jeudy. However, there are a lot of reasons to be excited about him at this point.